At 2:33 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, Sharon, my beloved wife of 64 years, passed away at our home in Rancho Mirage, California.
Sharon was born on Sept. 11, 1935 in Grand Rapids to Valdo and Thelma Smith. Sharon graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1953 and was a majorette with the marching band. She was also an alumnus of Western Michigan University. With me during Sharon’s passing on that fateful early Saturday morning were our two daughters, Valerie Davis-Treaster of Henderson, Nevada, and Laura Davis from Williamsburg, Virginia, and one of the many devoted hospice caregivers hired to care for Sharon day and night.
She had been admitted to Eisenhower Medical Center on Wednesday, March 11, and held overnight in the ICU until the following day. It was then and there when I learned she’d been diagnosed with Stage-4 cancer that had metastasized so far as to render chemo or radiation not only discomforting but useless. I brought Sharon home on March 12 after expressing my wishes to have her die at home rather than at a hospice facility. Yet mercifully she’d experienced little pain until her final hours when Laura, a pharmacist, gave her mother morphine to ease her passing.
Our two sons, Gray Davis from Ft. Myers, Florida, and Troy Davis from Newport Beach, California, arrived Saturday afternoon. Troy was able to tell his mother that he loved her, and the family was there, together, to grieve. The five of us met with a Forest Lawn administrator on Sunday morning, to sign reams of documents that included those authorizing Sharon’s cremation. I will pick up the plain wooden box holding her ashes Friday, a distance less than five minutes from our home. It promises to be the longest, most difficult journey of my life.
The gold wedding band I made for Sharon 64 years ago is now worn on a chain strung around my neck. During those ensuing years that ring never once left her finger. The last man to hold my wife was not me, her husband, but rather a man unknown to us sent by Forest Lawn to claim her body. He’d gently swaddled her in a white sheet, lifted her onto a gurney and wheeled her through the house and out to a waiting van idling at the curb.
The neighborhood was asleep during those dark pre-dawn hours, with no curious eyes to witness Sharon’s final journey. Only mine, brimming with tears under an overarching canopy of uncounted trillions of stars, but not so many as to make room for one more.
— Gordon Davis