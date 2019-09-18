Sharon K. Bramer, age 78, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic after a long battle with heart disease. Sharon was born Dec. 27, 1940 to Zed and Ruby (Ort) Cast in Muskegon.
On June 17, 1961, she married her best friend, Robert Bramer, who she had been with since 1952. Sharon was an elementary teacher in the Orchard View School District for 30 years retiring in 1996. Prior to that she had taught at Lincoln Park Elementary in Norton Shores.
She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church where she served on the Ladies Guild and participated in the International Bible Study group. She was a member of MEA, Retired School Teachers Assn., P.E.O, ADK Sorority and the TNR Group of Orchard View Schools. Sharon and Bob were also members of the Vikings Linne’ No. 57 Lodge.
Sharon always believed strongly in truthfulness and despised negativity. She was a very social person, enjoying her monthly luncheons with her many friends. Sharon enjoyed her time spent in the garden, loved spending time at the cottage on St. Mary’s Lake and wintering in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. But first and foremost to her was always her husband and family. The time spent with her grandchildren filled her with joy.
Left to miss her dearly are her husband of 58 years, Bob; her children, Todd (Kim) Bramer and Shelly (Steve) Stanley; beloved grandchildren Lindsey Bramer, Ryan Bramer, Megan (Zach) Razenberg, Matthew Stanley, Meghan (Kaleb) Kelly, Jordon Kelly and Zoe Kelly; her sister, Shirley (Clair) Crandall; sister-in-law, Judith (Eric) Perysian; nieces, nephews and cousins; her special longtime friends, sister-in-law, Marlene Bramer, Joan Nelson, Nancy Bont, and Kay DeVries. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, D’Anne Lynn Bramer; and brother-in-law, Walter “Chuck” Bramer.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, (231) 798-1100, with Rev. Scott Faith officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.).
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority or the Philanthropic Education Organization, Chapter CS-CY. Checks should be sent to ADK or PEO, c/o 14654 Indian Trails Drive, Grand Haven, MI, 49417.
You can learn more about Sharon’s medical condition Amyloidosis (AL) and congestive heart failure; visit the Amyloidosis Foundation at Amyloidosis.org.