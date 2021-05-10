Sharon Kay Bargert of Tavares, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the age of 74. She was born in Northville to the late Parris and Margaret (Allen) White.
Sharon married the love of her life, Edmund. Together, they owned an inn in Ludington, where she dedicated much of her time and energy for many years. Later, she worked as a travel agent for several years. Sharon enjoyed traveling. She cherished animals. Sharon enjoyed being around people. She found happiness in giving and caring for others. Above all, she loved to entertain and be with her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and love.
Sharon was a member of the American Legion in Ludington. She and Edmund moved to Florida several years ago. They settled in Royal Harbor 8 years ago, where Sharon was a member of the Dazzling Divas lady’s group.
She was preceded in death by two sons Duane in 1966 and Brian in 2016; and her sister Patricia Garcia this year. Sharon is remembered and will be dearly missed by her husband of nearly 56 years Edmund; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn Michelle and David Bourgette of Ludington; granddaughter Miranda Lyn Bargert of Ludington and her two grand-doggies Ruby and Krystal.
A memorial ceremony will be held at Royal Harbor soon. Please check back for details. A memorial and celebration of life will take place in Ludington at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to: Lake County Animal Shelter, 12280 County Road 448 Tavares, Florida 32778; https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/animal_services/online_donation_form.aspx
