Sharon Lee Gleason, age 78, of Bitely, passed away May 28, 2021, at home under the loving care of her grandson Marshall Montgomery and hospice.
She was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Carr Settlement, the daughter of Henry and Wilma (Jackson) Bogner. Sharon graduated from Mason County Central and held several jobs including working at the Windjammer Restaurant and Jack’s Sport Center in Baldwin.
She was united in marriage to Donald E. Gleason of Bitely. Sharon is survived by her brother Gordon (Nancy) Bogner; daughters Tammy (Todd) Bromley and Penny Hernandez; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, her son Brian Gleason and a brother Cecil Bogner.
At Sharon’s request there will be no funeral or graveside service. Cremation will take place.