Sharon Lee Marcellus, 79, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Sharon was born on May 16, 1944 in Reed City, the daughter of Perry “Duke” and Tressa (Rogers) Herring. On April 12, 1968 she married Robert W. Marcellus in Reed City and they celebrated 22 years together before Robert preceded her in death in 1990.
Sharon, along with her husband Robert owned and operated several businesses throughout the state of Michigan with the last one being the Tumble Inn Motel in Ludington. She was talented in the field of music with her singing and playing the piano and keyboard from the age of six. Her family always enjoyed listening to her bless them in song sounding like Patsy Cline. Sharon had many hobbies which included bowling, custom sewing, classic cars, baking, carpentry, remodeling her home, singing karaoke, and dancing. She was a life member of the Elks Lodge in Ludington.
Sharon will be greatly missed by her son David (Stacy) Marcellus of Scottville; her daughter Dawn Rebitzke of Ludington; five grandchildren Lynsey Marcellus, Drew Marcellus, Brandon (Joy) Martinez, Ariel Martinez, and Donald Rebitzke Jr.; five stepgrandchildren Rachael (Jay) Terryn, Lacey Hodges, Erica, Jessica, and Carla Schneider; ten great-grandchildren Hazel and Juniper Chandler, Seth, Perry, and Poppy Martinez, Hyacine, Atlas, and Sailor Marcellus, and Vivian and Lux Terryn; her brother Larry (Joan) Herring of Reed City; her sister Deloris “Lorty” Wood of Clovis, New Mexico; her sister-in-law Karan Herring of Cadillac; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Robert, Sharon was also preceded in death by her brothers Perry Herring, Dale Herring, Norman Herring, and Vernon Herring; and her sisters Ivoliene Todd, Mary Spaugh, Myrtle Thrasher, and Delaphine Russell.
Funeral services will be held for Sharon at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery. Friends may meet with her family for a time of visitation on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
