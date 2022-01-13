Sharon Louise Whitaker, 76, was called home last Wednesday evening, Jan. 5, to be with her Lord and Saviour for all eternity.
Born Nov. 13, 1945, to Thomas Everett and Harriett (Schmiedeknecht) Lynn in Hart. the 15th child of 18 in their own little version of Yours, Mine and Ours. She married Kenneth A. Whitaker on Dec. 30, 1967, becoming a second mother to his three children. Together they had one daughter, Lisa.
In her lifetime she had a myriad of accomplishments. She served as president of the Mason County Genealogical Society and chair of the Sugar Ridge Church Board. She was a 4-H leader, a Girl Scout leader, a Sunday school teacher, a bandmember of the Marek Music Makers, a regular volunteer at Mason County Eastern during her daughter’s school years, a friend to all she met, a voice of reason (except when out on a drive), a great quilter, as well as proficient in the arts of knitting and crocheting. She made the best bread and cinnamon rolls around and loved to host company. She was a founding member of the Sister Circle Quilting Guild, organized by her and her sisters to make quilts for cancer patients initially. As the group grew, so did the recipients of these quilts.
Her favorite name was “Grams,” and she loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren passionately. She found great joy in working out on the property with them and making the simple things fun. Among those who called her Grams, were two boys she brought into her home several years ago as foreign exchange students, Arttu Pirinen of Finland and Federico Ferri of Italy. She made some great memories that year and thoroughly enjoyed her time with them as well as her daughter’s exchange students, Giulia Marselli and Silja Bachmann. She always referred to them as her “bonus” grands.
She was the best kind of woman a woman could be. Her strength lied not in her own understanding but always in her faith and understanding of who Christ was and what He had done for her. She had no issues sharing her faith, but she didn’t just talk the talk. She walked the walk. She was always filling needs in the county and most often filling needs came with a quilt. She always had the coffee pot on. Her door was open to anyone who needed anything. She was a listening ear, a warm hug, and an open heart. She prayed often and forgave more. No matter how poorly anyone treated her, how negative the words might have been that were spewed at her, she NEVER retaliated. She loved fiercely and confidently often explaining that she could love that way because God first loved her. She was the epitome of a life lived for Christ.
Sharon is survived by her daughter Lisa (John) Runk of Custer; daughter-in-law Clara Whitaker; stepdaughter Joni Hayes and friend George Bizovi of Petoskey; as well as her grandchildren Abigail Runk and Huckleberry Runk of Custer; Zachary (Michelle) Runk and children Eleanore and Whitaker of Fountain; Anne Runk of Grand Rapids; Paul Hayes and daughter Harper of Richmond, Vermont; Sarah (Ramond) Hayes-Burries and daughters Caitlyn and Emily of Aliso Viejo, California; Kendra (Bradley) Sheffield and children Gabriel and Evangeline of Spring Lake; Benjamin Hayes and children Isabelle, Jackson and Evelyn of Negaunee; Catherine (Tim) Weisler of Petoskey; Erin (Jason) Haggstrom and children Adrianne, Aiden and Jared of Ludington; and Rik Whitaker and son Victor also of Ludington. She is also survived by three brothers Clarence Lynn of Denver City, Colorado, Dennis “Bo” Lynn of Ludington, and Garth (Kathi) Lynn of Manistee; and, her three sisters, Bonnie (Gerald) Gotwalt of Greenville, Tina (Ron) Guenthardt of Manistee and Denise “Sis” Knudsen of Scottville, along with a slew of nephews and nieces and a myriad of those that lovingly referred to her as “Grams.” She will be greatly missed by her dear “sisters” in her guild, Donna Neuman of Shelby, Denise Hubbell of Luther, Mally Rader of Branch and Barbara Nielsen of Ludington. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Hattie Lynn; her husband Kenneth Whitaker; her children Kevin Whitaker and Kathy Whitaker; and her siblings Dorothy Kubon, Edith Smith, Everett “Bill” Lynn, Robert Lynn, Thomas Lynn, Shirley Gulleff, Harry Lynn, Jacquelyn Pfishner, Grace Stevens, Gary “Cork” Lynn and Brenda Horowski.
The visitation is from 10-11 a.m. at Sugar Ridge Church in Custer on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Mustard officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Funeral Fund at Sugar Ridge Church, 2012 East Wilson Road, Custer, MI 49405, a program for which she was an integral part. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, http://www.oakgroveludington.com.