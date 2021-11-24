Sharon Myers, age 74, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
Sharon was born on June 15, 1947 in Manistee, the daughter of Jerry and Marcille Hutchinson. In 1977, she received her cosmetology license. She went on to obtain her instructor’s license and taught at The Ludington Beauty Academy from 1979-1983. Sharon continued to study at WSCC, receiving her nursing license in 1985. She worked at The VA Hospital for her first year as a nurse, moving back to Mason County in 1986, where she worked for Memorial Medical Center as a home health nurse until she retired in 2012. Sharon also ran two business out of her home: Sharon’s Klip-n-Kurl from 1977-1986 and Rose Arbor AFC Home from 2004-2007. She enjoyed private duty nursing from her retirement date through 2014 when her health issues forced her to retire completely.
Sharon enjoyed crafting, quilting, playing piano and accordion, playing WOW and anything Tom Petty! She loved family get-togethers. Sharon was a strong, loving and caring woman who always had a smile on her face.
Sharon will be lovingly remembered by her children Dawn and John Peters, Rick and Terri Myers, Deborah and Bruce Baker, Denise and Brian Dugger as well as her children of heart Mary Anne Haeberle, Brendan Dust and Maggie Clapper; her grandchildren John Peters, Tim Peters, Brooke and Brian Flanery, Ashton Myers (Kelsey), Carson Myers, Alisha and Jordan Shilander, Oscar and Sarah Esquivel, Josh and Amanda Baker, Zach Dugger (Katherine) and Katelynne Dugger (Weston); and nine great-grandchildren; her siblings Terry and Joyce Hutchinson, Lynette and Andy Archey, Robert Engleman (Sandy) and Hope Engelmann.
Sharon was preceded in death by her son Ronald Myers, sister Linda Hutchinson and her parents.
She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at noon at CrossRoads Church in Scottville with Pastor Rich Chasse officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.