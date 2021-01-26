Sharon Rose VanOverbeke, age 80, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. She was born Feb. 13, 1940, in Detroit to Thomas and Elizabeth (Stewart) Ryan.
Sharon graduated from St. Gabriel’s High School in 1958. While working in the mortgage department at the Bank of the Common Wealth, she met a handsome gentleman working in the check processing department. A few years later, Sharon married that handsome clerk, Arnold VanOverbeke on Nov. 11, 1972 in Garden City. Sharon went on to work for John Adams Mortgage Company; JC Penney; and, after a long break to raise her daughter Sharon retired from the now Bank of America.
Sharon and Arnold were members of the Corvette Club. She was very active in the band and athletic boosters at her daughter’s school in Utica and she was interested in anything her grandchildren were interested in. Whether it was getting her hair painted pink at Disney or taking a trip to the American Girl store, she wanted her grandchildren to know how much Mimi loved them. In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed ceramics and taking her time with a good book.
Sharon will be greatly missed by her husband of 48 years Arnold; her daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Taranko of Ludington; her grandchildren Annika and Brayden Taranko; her sisters-in-law Rose (Michael) Carrico, Bernice (Rene) Nuyts and Diane VanOverbeke; and, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her four siblings Elmer (Sandy) Ryan, Stella (Neil) Stewart, Jean Prusack and Patricia Lundell; her in-laws Alice and Achiel VanOverbeke; and, her brothers-in-law Robert and Raymond VanOverbeke.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sharon’s name may be directed to Aicardi a Syndrome Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.