Shawn David Lange, 39, of Ludington, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home. He was born Dec. 25, 1981, in Ludington, the son of David and Pamela (Evans) Lange.
An auto-mechanic, Shawn worked until he was no longer able to due to cancer.
Shawn enjoyed painting, doing crafts and spending time with his cat Marley. He attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington.
Shawn is survived by his mother Pamela Lange of Ludington; his father David Lange of Ludington; his sister Amanda (Ben) Lobo of Ludington; his brother Kevin (Ashlee) Lange of Ludington, his nephew Alex; and his nieces Adelyn, Hanna, Adriana, Annabelle and Stella.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.