Corrections Officer Shawn M. Brimmer, age 51, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from a medical emergency while on duty for the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department. He was born Oct. 1, 1970, in Hart, the son of Nina VandenHeuvel.
Shawn was dedicated to helping others and his community. For 21 years he served in law enforcement, working for several different agencies before beginning with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office in March 2013. He proudly served the sheriff’s office in the corrections division, working in the jail for six years before being assigned to court security in October 2019. Even with a full schedule, Shawn wanted to do more; he joined the Reed City Fire Department in 2009, where he rose to the rank of captain. While there, he would oversee department training and report handling. His devotion was not limited to a single county, as he selflessly served Mecosta, Lake, Osceola and Mason counties as well as the City of Montague. His professionalism and dedication to the craft inspired many to pursue a similar path and encouraged others to give their best. Our communities are better because of him.
In the few hours he took for himself, Shawn loved to immerse himself in reading.
He is survived by his uncle Bob VandenHeuvel of Pentwater; cousins Shelley VandenHeuvel of Ludington and Courtney Krause of Ludington; many friends and his first responder family. Shawn was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, Frank and Lorena Vandenheuvel.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Reed City High School Gymnasium. Officiating, Father Michael Hodges.
Family will greet friends on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services at the school on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shawn’s name to the Reed City Firetruck Fund or the Thin Red Line Firefighters Foundation.
