Sheila Leigh Shepler, 56, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Sheila was born Jan. 5, 1967, the daughter of Sherwood (Shep) and Nancy (Maude) Colson Shepler. She was a 1985 graduate of Mason County Central.
Sheila enjoyed working in the public all her life. However, her most treasured time was spent caring for her grandchildren. Sheila’s pride and joy were her grandchildren and she loved being able to take care of them daily.
Sheila is survived by her daughter Shaina (Richard) Sanders; grandson Eathen Huffman; granddaughter Sydney Sanders; sister Stacie Shepler-Lara; niece Aleighcia Lara; nephews Austin (Bailee) Shepler and Anson Lara; and aunt Pracilla Shepler.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents Sherwood and Nancy Shepler; grandparents Bernie and Blanche Colson, Florence and Dale Shepler; and uncle Gordon Shepler.
Memorial contributions in Sheila’s honor can be made to her daughter and son-in-law to help with expenses.
A celebration of life will be held May 6 from 1-7 p.m. at the Hamlin Township Hall in Ludington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com