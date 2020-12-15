Shelley Jean Smith, age 66, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, after a brief illness.
Shelley was born Dec. 31, 1953 in Ludington, the second daughter of George and Wilhelmina (Schohl) Abrahamson. She loved children and cared for several preschoolers in the area.
Shelley is survived by her husband of 46 years, David; sister Rita Abrahamson; brothers Ron and Clay Abrahamson; sisters-in-law Nancy (Bob) Courteau, Holly Fick and Dolly (Rick) Boerema; and also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrange- ments have been entrusted to Oak Grove Fun-eral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.