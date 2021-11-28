Sheriff Wayne Holcomb, age 35, of Manistee, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at his home with his wife Kara at his side. He was born Feb. 14, 1986 in Big Rapids and was the son of John and Roxann (Wallworth) Holcomb. A celebration of Sheriff’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the conference room of the Inn at Manistee National Golf and Resort. A complete obituary will be posted. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is overseeing arrangements.

