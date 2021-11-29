Sheriff Wayne Holcomb, age 35 of Manistee, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at home with his wife by his side.
He was born Feb. 14, 1986, in Big Rapids, and was the son of John and Roxann Holcomb. Sheriff worked as a skilled machinist for over a decade after obtaining two degrees from WSCC. He worked at Frankfort Manufacturing prior to his illness. His true passion, however, was fishing. Sheriff was a master angler who filled his family’s freezer winter after winter with fresh fish from the local lakes. Sheriff loved Lake Michigan and stayed his entire life along the lake shore. He loved making people laugh with his outrageous sense of humor. He loved “Star Trek,” “Mr. Bean” and “Rick and Morty.” Sheriff was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Kara Holcomb (Tillotson); his daughter Alexandria Frances Holcomb (4); his father and mother John and Roxann Holcomb of Ludington; and his sister Monica Edikauskas (Holcomb) and her children, Isaac and Sam Edikauskas. A celebration of Sheriff’s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the conference room at the Manistee National Golf and Resort at the Inn.