Sherman “Sherm” Eugene Brown, 88, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Sherman was born Dec. 1, 1934, the son of William Henry Brown and Amy Isabela (Sherman) Eckley. Sherman is a 1952 graduate of Ludington High School.
Sherman married the love of his life, Carole Jean (Whitman) Brown on Dec. 3, 1955, spending 67 wonderful years with her until his passing. Sherman worked for C & O – Chessie – CSX Transportation in operations and dispatch for 42 years until his retirement in 2000. He was an active and faithful member of Bethany Lutheran Church. Sherman had a great love for horses. As an active man, he loved to roller skate, ski and dance.
Sherman is survived by his wife Carole; son Craig; daughters Stacy Smith and Stephanie Billow; son-in-law Steve Billow; grandchildren Jennifer Brown, Aaron Brown, Morgan, Raechelle Gretencord, Brennan Billow and Theresa Brown; and, eight great-grandchildren.
Sherman was preceded in death by his son Chris Brown and grandson Nicholas C. Link.
