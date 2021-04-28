Sherry E. Seward, age 70, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home. She was born April 5, 1951, in Ludington to Henry and Catherine Smith. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1970.
Sherry married Don Seward in 1986. In her spare time, Sherry enjoyed painting and making jewelry.
She is survived by her husband Don; her children Joseph Michaels, Stacey (William) Shepard and Donald Seward II; her stepchildren Kellie Cruz and Patrick Seward; her seven grandchildren; her brother William (Carrie) Smith; and, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Sherry’s name may be directed to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.