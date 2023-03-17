Sherry Lee Rister, 76, of Muskegon, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023. She was born June 23, 1946, in Ludington, daughter of the late James and Jane Rister.
Sherry proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1969. After she served her country, she became a LPN and worked in the eastern part of Michigan, Bay City, and the Thumb area. Sherry retired in 2008.
Sherry enjoyed walking, gardening, reading and traveling.
No services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.