Sherry M. Huggard, age 61, of Ludington passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Sherry fought a seven year battle with cancer. She refused to let it take her, and it didn’t. She was born July 8, 1958, in Greenville to John and Jean (Gilland) Huggard. Sherry graduated from Mason County Central and worked for Kmart before and after graduating high school for over 20 years, but her favorite role was helping her nieces and nephews. She gave them anything and everything they wanted. She was a dedicated caregiver to many of the elderly in the community and she loved them all, and everyone loved her.
Sherry loved to cook. She was always watching cooking shows to help her come up with a new recipe. No one came to her house without receiving a hot cup of coffee and a hot meal and a smile of encouragement. She loved her family and took care of everyone. Everyone was welcome in her home. She loved to do their nails or braid their hair. She was a trusted confidant to many. In her later years, she loved a good game of cards and she hated to loose. Sherry loved to go to the casino and a winning lottery ticket was even better!
Sherry enjoyed many vacations with her family. Two of her favorite were Atlantic City and Nashville. She enjoyed sewing and needlework. She made many costumes for her family. Mending many clothes, making table cloths, quilts, many, many Barbie clothes, and anything anyone asked her for.
Sherry will be greatly missed by her siblings, Rocky (Leslie) Huggard of Ludington, Rick (Shana) Huggard of Scottville, Dixie Spore of Scottville, Kitty (Rick Wellman) Schwass of Scottville, and Jeff (Lisa) Huggard of Ludington; her half-brother, Doug Huggard of Ohio; and her sister-in-law, Mary Huggard. She was a special aunt to many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Huggard, her sister-in-law Helen Huggard and her brother-in-law Russ Spore.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Sherry’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
