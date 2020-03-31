Shirley A. Claeys, age 82, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Shelby. She was born Nov. 14, 1937 in Hart.
Shirley graduated from Hart High School. She moved to Mason County upon her marriage and raised her children there. Later she moved back to Oceana County. She was a county treasurer and also a driver for the Scottville Senior Center. Shirley volunteered many years for Ludington Hospital, the Salvation Army Store and at The Ladder. She enjoyed reading the Bible and other books.
She is survived by her children, Todd (Monica) Jankoviak, Angela (Richard) White and Abby (Paul) Augustine; daughter-in-law, Janet Jankoviak; 11 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Jankoviak; her father, Francis Claeys; her mother, Clara Lozen; granddaughter, Kristen Jankoviak and brother Jack Claeys.
There will be no services. Memorials to Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 are appreciated. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.