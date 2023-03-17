Shirley Ann Adamczyk, 80, of Ludington, formerly of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Shirley was born on Sept. 1, 1942, the daughter of Edward and Louise (Adriaensen) LeLugas. In 1960 she graduated from Scottville High School, now Mason County Central. Upon graduation, she earned her associate degree from Western Michigan University. On Nov. 22, 1965, she married James Adamczyk. Together they shared over 40 years together until his passing in 2008.
Shirley was employed by the State of Michigan where she worked as a case manager. In 2001 Shirley retired. With her newfound free time, Shirley enjoyed spending much of it with her only granddaughter, Jordan. She will be missed dearly by her son Michael, granddaughter Jordan and many friends.
Shirley is survived by her son Michael Adamczyk; granddaughter Jordan Adamczyk; sisters Betty Rogers, Joyce (Dean) Lasley, Diana Engfer and Deb LeLugas; and brothers Joe LeLugas and Ed LeLugas.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband James Adamczyk; parents Edward and Louise LeLugas; brother Jim LeLugas; and sister Valerie Renwick.
