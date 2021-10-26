Shirley Ann Fleming, 85, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. She was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Masontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Marion and Mary (Maple) Bise.
Shirley was the youngest child of seven brothers and one sister. She was employed as an accountant for Federals and then Montgomery Wards store until she retired in 1976. In her spare time Shirley enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, gardening and sewing, she always had projects going.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Brenda and Jeff White of Ludington; her grandsons Eric DePeel of Hastings and Jordan and Stephanie White of Northglenn, Colorado; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by James Carl Fleming, the love of her life; and her grandson John M DePeel.
Cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held at a later date at Carpenter Cemetery in Walkerville.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.