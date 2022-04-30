Shirley Ann Knudsen, age 93, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022, in her home. She was born June 16, 1928, in Ludington, the daughter of Thomas and Gertrude (Meissner) Love, and graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1946.
On Oct. 14, 1950, Shirley married the love of her life Ribert W. Knudsen in Ludington, who preceded her in death and whom she missed dearly.
Shirley worked at Sears and Pyrofax Gas in Ludington and was a long-time member of St John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington which she missed attending in person in recent years along with missing her cousin lunches. Shirley was a bowler in her younger days and an avid lifelong Detroit Tigers Fan. At home, she enjoyed relaxing with a good daytime TV game show while working a puzzle book, or maybe crocheting. Shirley had many great memories with her family and close friends, including many good meals and pontoon boat rides at the cottage on Crystal Lake over the years. She enjoyed any time she could get all of her family together, which made her surprise 90th birthday party a real treat recently.
Shirley always enjoyed making a run through the beach whenever she was in town.
Shirley will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Larry Rathburn; her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Brenda (Morse) Knudsen; and her daughter Janet Jankoviak. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Chris and Shevonne Rathburn, Diane and Tim Sommerfeldt, Sara and Matt Cuckler, Mike and Brooke Jankoviak, Marissa Knudsen and Chyanne Knudsen; her great-grandkids Noah Murawski, Avery Ferrell, Leigha Sommerfeldt, Paige Jankoviak, Oak and Ash Rathburn; also by her family and longtime friend Margie Lokovich.
Along with her husband Ribert, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law Scott Jankoviak; two granddaughters Janna Rathburn and Kristen Jankoviak; and longtime family friends Jerry and Jeri Lou Carpenter.
No funeral visitation or services are scheduled at this time. Shirley’s ashes will be spread alongside those of her husband on their farm where she lived her entire married life.
Please visit her memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Shirley for her family to read, or to light a candle in her memory.