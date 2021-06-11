Shirley Ann Linscott, age 89, passed away on June 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Have you ever gone to a NASCAR or IndyCar event?
You voted: