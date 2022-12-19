Shirley Ann (Porter) Morton, 83, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Shirley was born on Feb. 23, 1939, the daughter of Loran Porter and Alice (Patterson) Yeskey. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1957. Shortly after graduating she married her sweetheart LeMoyne David Morton on June 29, 1957. Together they shared 65 years together, and three children. She was a proud member of LU-SCOT-CU, a trailer club.
Shirley was able to enjoy her family as a homemaker. Shirley wasn’t one to complain about anything life threw at her. She loved her needle work. Shirley could often be found knitting, crocheting or doing cross stitch, making things for her children and grandchildren. Shirley was a busy woman in her kitchen! She loved to bake, especially her delicious cookies and pies. Shirley was known to be quite chatty. So much, that she had to get call waiting. Although she loved talking, she also loved sending letters. She would take the time to write personal letters to her loved ones. When anyone didn’t know how to spell a certain word, rest assured Shirley would know how to spell it. When Shirley was able to get some down time from her busy and fulfilling life, she’d cozy up with a good book or magazine. In the summers, she enjoyed camping with friends and family. Many memories were made at the Morton Campground (Morton Road). Shirley will be missed deeply by her family, and friends. Shirley is survived by her husband LeMoyne Morton; sons Larry (Sheryl) Morton and Garry Morton; daughter Shari (Jerry) Masse; grandchildren Stephanie (Jason) Muralt, Jennifer (Jarrad) Vandenheuvel, Amber (Andrew) Knizacky, Lindsay Lou (Ann) Masse, Dalton Ray Masse and Kaci Marie; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Marie (Elwyn) Morton and Dolores (DeDe) Tyler; and, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Loran (Minnie) Porter and Alice (Ed) Yeskey, sister Sandra Durham, daughter-in-law Donna Morton and grandson Wesley L. Morton.
There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove
Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Make a Wish Foundation.
