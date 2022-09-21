Shirley Ann Reed, 86, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. She was born Jan. 29, 1936, in Montague, the daughter of George and Grace (Schott) Baxter.
Shirley found peace in the outdoors. She enjoyed walking on the beach, working in the yard, gardening and especially loved watching the SS Badger come into port while sipping a Wesco cappuccino or a strawberry milkshake. Shirley also enjoyed caring for others; she retired after 25 years as a nurse aide at Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart.
Shirley is survived by her children Pam (Tom) Stark, Janet LaRosa and David (Dorothy) Reed; eight grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren; and three great, great- grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Donald Reed, daughter Sharon (Kelly) Davis and nine siblings.
In accordance with Shirley’s wishes, private interment will be in South Weare Cemetery, Hart.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, www.hom.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.