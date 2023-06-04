Shirley Ann Veerman, 92, of Ludington, passed away on June 2, 2023. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

