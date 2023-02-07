Shirley Ann Wambach, 82, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at home. She was born April 16, 1940, in St. Clair Shores, the daughter of Lorenz and Edith (Stewart) Maison.
Shirley started out working at Star Watch Case, later she went to work for Metal Works in Ludington, where she retired as a supervisor. In 2001, Shirley purchased Cedar Ridge Cabins where she loved maintaining the property and cabins, and visiting with her guests. In her spare time, Shirley was an avid golfer.
Shirley is survived by her children Dawn (Noland) Stewart, Ronald Wambach, and Richard Wambach; five grandchildren, Jason, Bryan, Clayton, Tracy and Leigha; and her greatgrandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence Wambach in 1989, her son Lawrence “Larry” Wambach and her brother Larry Maison.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.