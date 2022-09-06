Shirley J. Knutson, age 78, of Grand Rapids and formerly of Scottville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the home of her son in Sparta. Private family services will be held with burial to follow at Bachelor Cemetery in Fountain. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Did you enjoy your summer?
You voted: