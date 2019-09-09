Sierra Rose Cook, age 14, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Sierra was born on Feb. 8, 2005 in Ludington, the daughter of Tanya Marion. She was in the eighth grade at Mason Country Central’s Rising Stars Program.
Sierra enjoyed going for walks and coloring with her sister and friends. She was a spunky girl who had unlimited love to go around.
She craved hugs and would never be the first to let go. Sierra could often be found cuddling with her grandmother while watching “Murder She Wrote” or making crafts with mamma Kristi.
Sierra is survived by her mother, Tanya Marion; stepmother, Kristi (Brandy) Cook-Wetherington; siblings, Alexis Cook, Oskar Cook-Wetherington; Megan Cross, Matthew Cross, and Nathaniel (Shawnna) Burns; grandparents, Grace Dougherty and Phillip Dougherty Sr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sierra was preceded in death by her grandfather, Marvin Marion, and aunts, Mechelle and Rebecca Marion.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with Pastor Tammy Miller presiding. Visitation will begin at noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Sierra at www.OakGroveLudington.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.