Sondra “Suzy” Leigh Vander Wall, aged 68, of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Mercy Health Partners – Mercy Campus in Muskegon. Suzy was born on Oct. 16, 1952, in Ludington, the daughter of Harry F. and Mary A. (Wing) Whitaker and graduated from Mason County Eastern High School with the class of 1970. On June 10, 1972, she married Gerald “Jerry” Vander Wall Jr. at St. Simon’s Catholic Church in Ludington, and they have celebrated 48 blessed years together.
Suzy worked many roles but mostly in accounting for Community Centre Group for more than 20 years. She also volunteered with accounting for her niece, Rev. Tammy Bacon at Beacon Ministries in Scottville. When not crunching numbers, Suzy enjoyed photography, cooking for her family – especially her chocolate truffle cookies, a recipe she has handed down to her family — and going on Caribbean cruises with her husband Jerry.
Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Joe Whitaker, her sister Jane Myer and her brother-in-law Robert Edwards. She will be greatly missed by her husband Jerry; their daughter Wendy (Jon) Rasbach of Scottville; her granddaughters Paige and Erin; her sister Joan Edwards of Custer; her brother Dan (Christine) Whitaker of Calera, Alabama; her brother-in-law Ed Myer of Ludington; her sister-in-law Linda Whitaker of Custer; her dearest friends Bill and Teri Geno of Grand Haven; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Suzy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Beacon Ministries, 4433 North U.S. Highway 31, Scottville, with her niece, Rev. Tammy Bacon officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Custer. Friends may greet her family for a time of visitation on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Those who wish to honor Suzy with a donation are asked to please consider Beacon Ministries.
