Stacey Nelson, age 58, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born Nov. 21, 1961 in Ludington to Eugene and Joan (Hemmer) Towns. Stacey graduated from Ludington High School in 1980. She worked as a secretary for several medical offices, most recently, Northshore Family Practice. She married Kevin Nelson Sr. on Sept. 30, 2013 in North Muskegon at Custer Park. During the summers, Stacey loved spending time at the beach or on a boat with friends and family.
Stacey will be greatly missed by her mother, Joan; her daughters, Ashley (Matthew) Umbanhowar of Phoenix, Arizona, and Casey Christoffersen of Ludington; her 11 grandchildren; her three sisters, Kim (Jerry) Bromley, Lorrie (John) O’Connor and Bobbi Jo (Mike) Hawkins, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Eugene and her beloved dog, Stinkerhead.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life is being planned.
Memorial contributions in Stacey’s name may be directed to the family to assist with expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.