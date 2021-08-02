Stanley B. Gajeski, age 74, of Free Soil, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Manistee to George and Celia (Rybicki) Gajeski. Stan graduated from Free Soil High School in 1965. Stan went on to serve his country in the National Guard for six years. He married the love of his life, Leola Shaffer, on Feb. 4, 1967, at St. John Cantius Church in Free Soil.
Stan grew up on a dairy farm, so from a very young age he learned to work hard and developed a strong work ethic. He took great pride in always providing for his family. Stan worked for Harbor Steel for 36 years until his retirement in 2001.
He was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Free Soil. He enjoyed bowling and fishing, but his real passions were golf and deer hunting. He was a member of Manistee National Golf,and was very proud to have shot three holes in one. One of Stan’s many bucks is registered with Pope and Young.
Stan will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Leola; his daughter Lori (Robert) Knudsen of Ludington; his grandchildren Christina (John) Dalton and Spencer Knudsen (Ashleigh Costello); one great-granddaughter Theodosia “Thea” Dalton; his siblings Anthony Gajeski, Alice (John) Jozwiak and Arlene Gajeski; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Stan was preceded in death by his sister Virginia and his brother Stephen.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Free Soil.
Memorial contributions in Stan’s name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or St. John Cantius Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.