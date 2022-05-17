Stanley C. Slawinski, age 93 of Manistee, died Saturday evening, May 14, 2022, at the MediLodge in Ludington.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1928 in Manistee, son of the late William and Vanda (Gielczyk) Slawinski. Stanley served in the U.S. Army, motor pool, during the Korean War from Sept. 11, 1952 until Sept. 10, 1954. He married Frances M. Mladucky on Aug. 30, 1952 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Free Soil. They celebrated more than 58 years of marriage before her death on May 11, 2011. After his release from the army, Stanley was employed with the Century Boat Company in Manistee, and in 1959 he began his career with the Michigan Department of Transportation where he was employed until his retirement in 1985. He enjoyed fishing, faring, cutting wood and collecting scrap metal and while his wife Frances was alive an “occasional trip to the casino.” He was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (St. Joseph Catholic Church).
He is survived by two daughters Dorthea Danahy of Portland and Rose Irwin of Jackson; two sons and daughters in-law John and Effie Slawinski of Manistee and David and Karen Slawinski of White Pigeon; grandchildren Patrik Danahy, Tara Danahy-Roberts, John Kenneth Slawinski, Christine Slawinski-Wheeler, Joseph Slawinski, Christopher Slawinski, Clinton Irwin and William Arnett; great-grandchildren McKayle Danahy, Daniel Roberts, Samuel Roberts and Sierra Roberts, Nevada Wheeler, Dekota Slawinski, Blake Slawinski, Joshua Slawinski, Xciber Nichols, Austin Nichols, Mason Nichols, Peyton Irwin, Harper Irwin and Eli Slawinski; sister Gertrude Zygaj of Manistee; and, brother Frank Slawinski of Missouri. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
Stanley was also preceded in death by his grandson Andy Nichols, his sister Helen Slawinski and by his three brothers Casmier, Richard and Anthony “Tony” Slawinski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Zeljko Guberovic Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee where graveside Military Honors will be given by the members of the Manistee County United Veterans Council — Ritual Squad.
The family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning, one hour prior to the funeral mass.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.