Stan was born Feb. 4, 1946, in Ludington to Stanley and Alice (Moline) Benson. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1964 and attended Northwestern Michigan College for two years. Stan was a Vietnam war veteran. He lived for many years in Pipestone, Minnesota, and died at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne, Minnesota, on Nov. 27, 2021.
Stan is survived by his sister Julie Mantyck of Brighton, niece Jane Greenwood and nephew Bowen Greenwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marsha Greenwood and brother-in-law John Mantyck.