Star Loney, age 87, of Ludington and Sarasota, Florida, went to be with the Lord, Jan. 31, 2021.
Star was a brave and strong person who survived polio as a young woman. She was born in Arkansas in 1933 and grew up and graduated from high school in Manton, where she married Eldon Loney in 1950.
She was preceded in death by her parents Otis and Nola (Churchwell) Bridson; her husband Eldon; her sister Matabell Joy (Bridson) Spaulding; two sons Michael and Clinton Loney; and, grandson Vincent Loney.
Star worked for State Farm Insurance and sold real estate in Reed City, worked at Carrom, City of Ludington and sold real estate in Ludington, and worked for the DDA and DBA in Coldwater.
She was an artist who loved painting. She was an avid golfer who was once club champion at Lincoln Hills. Star also enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her children, grandchildren and her wonderful friends, and reading in her lanai in Florida.
Star leaves behind her surviving children Terri (Larry) Rea, Rickard (Donna) Loney, Mardi Crawford, Star (Elmer) Currier and daughter-in-law Bonnie Loney. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
A small service will be held at a later date. If you wish to send condolences, please address to Star Currier, PO Box 611, Nashville, MI 49073 to be shared with the family. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider your local animal shelter.