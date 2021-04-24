Stephen Charles Kail, age 75, of Ludington, passed Tuesday, April 6. Steve was born in Norwalk, Ohio, and was raised in Grand Rapids. He was an U.S. Air Force veteran, Eagle Scout, lawyer, father, grandfather and loyal friend. Music was a very big part of Steve’s life. He compiled an amazing collection spanning all genres and audio formats.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mary Kail. Steve is survived by his brother David Kail Sr., sister Deborah Robb, son Chris Kail, daughter Katie LeClair, and two grandchildren Oliver and Avery LeClair. In addition, he is survived by his life-long friends Tim McDonald and Chrissy Lloyd. Steve will be missed and long remembered by both family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer.