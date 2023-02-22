Stephen “Steve” Neil Johnson, 66 years old, passed away on Feb. 15, 2023 after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy. He was born in Ludington on Jan. 20, 1957 to the late Neil and Betty (Fleischauer). He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Anne Johnson (Greiner). They met in high school and have been inseparable ever since. Additionally he is survived by his daughters Elizabeth (Gary) Mathews and Rebecca Johnson, sister Lynne (Eric) Ingraham, many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews, and two golden retrievers who miss him very much. He worked at Dow Chemical for 32 years before retiring and moving to Middleville. He was a wonderful father and loved spending time with his family, playing cards, golfing and watching the wildlife outside his window. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to donate in his memory may consider the Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition.
