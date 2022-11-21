Steven A. Plato, of Fountain, passed to meet our Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Justin, Texas, ending his journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. Steven was born and raised in Webber Township of Lake County.
Steven graduated from Baldwin High School and Michigan State University. As a local high school student he worked at the Baldwin Drive-In theater, a private fishing club at Twin Lakes in Lake County, as well as working as a hand at the local stable to afford an education.
Steven was drafted his senior year at MSU and served the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. He was a disabled veteran and returned to MSU and received his bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate. He later received his master’s degree from Central Michigan University in school administration and was employed by the Baldwin Community Schools, retiring in 2000. Steve also loved farming and ran a herd of registered polled Hereford cattle during the 1990s.
Steven will be missed by his family which include his wife of 44 years Terri L Gulembo-Plato; daughter Leah Lois (Himanshu) Sharma and four-month-old grandson Rohan Andrew Sharma, all of McKinney, Texas; son Steven A. (Tracey) Plato ll of Denver, Colorado: brother Charles (Amasa) Plato of Sparta; half-brother Murrel Vern Patterson of Idlewild; two half-sisters Edith Elaine (Stephen) Paul of Grand Rapids and Kelly Lorraine (James) Dumaine of Branch, and numerous nieces and nephews. The deceased family include his father Eugene Plato and mother Gladys Patterson; six brothers Edward Byron Plato, Lawrence Allen Plato, Cecil Anthony Plato, Richard Joseph Plato, Gerald Abbot Plato and Michael Gene Plato; and, two sisters Clover Arlene Plato and Ellen Cecilia Plato.
A memorial celebration will take place July 8, 2023, at the Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church, 5940 E. Sugar Grove Road, Fountain, 49410 at 11 a.m.
Those considering an expression of sympathy are welcome to consider a memorial contribution in Steve’s memory to the Baldwin Community Schools Promise Scholarship at LCCF Baldwin Promise Fund at PO Box 995, Baldwin, MI 49304.