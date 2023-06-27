Steven Eugene Peterson, 72, of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 26, 2023. He was born May 13, 1951, in Ludington, the son of Eugene “Bud” and Marcella (Hull) Peterson.
Steven worked as a handyman for many years in Mason County. In his spare time, he loved fishing, especially for brook trout in the Lincoln River and looking for fossils, Petoskey stones and other cool rocks. He also was known to enjoy going to yard sales and he could not pass a Goodwill without stopping. Steve was a member of the Danish Brotherhood where he enjoyed the camaraderie with the other members.
Steven is survived by his children Rusty Negele, Hannah (Christopher) Varenhorst, and Daisy Peterson; five grandchildren Samantha, Corey, Jack, Sarah and Reyna; two great- grandchildren; his siblings Charlie (Sonja) Argue, Marcia (Rich) Kelley, Diana (Richard) Cox, Deb (Randy) Pallett; and Jerry Peterson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Larry Argue.
A celebration of Steven’s life will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, starting at 2 p.m. at the Danish Brotherhood.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.