Steven George Jorgensen, age 68, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. Steve was born June 8, 1954, in Detroit to George and Wilmae (Flickinger) Jorgensen. Steve graduated from Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio, in 1972. He went on to attend Ohio State University receiving his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1977 and his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1980. He married the late Karen Halstenberg on April 14, 2007. Steve worked as a software engineer for Bell Labs and Lucent. He retired in 2008 after 28 years of service.
In his spare time, Steve enjoyed restoring old electronics and bicycling. He was a member of Mifflin Presbyterian Church in Gahanna, Ohio.
Steve is survived by his brother Gary (Dawn) Jorgensen, his sister Debra (Joe) Left and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A funeral will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Steve will be laid to rest next to his wife at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Memorial contributions in Steve’s name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
