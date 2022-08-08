Steven “Kono” Lyle Heitz, 60, of Ludington, went home to be with the Father on July 28, 2022. Despite the health issues Steve endured, his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ never wavered and many drew strength from this.
Steve was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated in 1980 from Birmingham High School in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles and also attended WSCC. He was employed in aircraft at Northrop-Grumman in Newbury Park, California. He was later employed at Atkinson’s, Great Lake Castings and did contract work at Dow Chemical.
While living in California, Steve was an avid surfer as well as life-long L.A. Dodgers fan. Steve loved spending time fishing, camping, hiking, attending airshows and hockey games with his children and family. Steve was an incredibly gifted musician and attended many memorable concerts. Steve was known for his incredible sense of humor and intense love for NASCAR. He had a vast knowledge and passion for aviation and astronomy. Steve will be missed by all who knew him.
Steve is survived by his best friend and wife of almost 20 years, Jodi Heitz, whom he absolutely loved and adored. He is also survived by his children Alisha (David) Leopold of Sarasota, Florida, Heather (Donnie) Heitz of Fayetteville, Georgia, Ashley Olson of Ludington, Amber (Douglas) Horacek of Ludington, Jared Heitz of Atlanta, Georgia, and April Puerta of Sanford, Florida; his beloved grandchildren Sasha, Parker, Jonny, Raven, Rachel, Ariyana, Aurora, Will, as well as Ariana, Sofia and Viviana; his siblings Lance Heitz and Chad Heitz; his brother-in-law Randy Sawdo; his sister-in-law Jennifer Plunkett; his parents Kenneth and Edee Heitz of Ludington; his very beloved uncle Bruce Heitz of Goleta, California; his uncle Alan and “auntie” Linda Cable of Liberty Lake, Washington; his nieces Lily and Leah; and, many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his very beloved grandparents Lyle and Germaine Boswell; his uncle Wally Larsen; his aunts Barbara Hocking and Sheila Hart; his very dear friend Owen Battice; and his special cat Prince.
Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, in Ludington, with Pastor Keith Tice officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of services.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.