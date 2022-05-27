Steven Peter Abrahamson, 70, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and formerly of Ludington, passed away on April 28, 2022. The family welcomes you to come share your memories of Steve at a Celebration of Life, on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., at the Ludington Yacht Club, 306 W Second St., Ludington, MI, 49431. Those wishing a memorial donation in Steve’s memory may consider to support Fish On For Freedom, Inc.
