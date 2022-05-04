Steven Peter Abrahamson, 70, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, passed away on April 28, 2022 at his home. Steven was born on April 1, 1952, in Ludington, to Donald and Helen Abrahamson. He was one of three children and attended Ludington High School. After graduation, he worked as the service manager at Abrahamson’s Sport Center, the family business. In 1979, Steven founded Abrahamson Marine Service, LLC where he expanded his service to accommodate repairs to sterndrives and large inboard vessels. In 1990, he founded a sister company, Abrahamson Marine Inc, and in 1998 he also founded Abrahamson Marina. He operated his businesses until he retired in 2007.
After retirement, he moved to Fountain Hills, Arizona, and was able to dedicate more time to one of his many passions, acquiring and developing investment properties. Steven had many hobbies including boating, fishing, water sports, collecting cars and attending car shows with his buddies. He also enjoyed seeking out new business ventures and had an eye for great opportunities.
Steven is survived by his children Kelly Abrahamson, Vanessa Sekenske, Katie (Jesse) Trivisonno, Steven (Sally) Abrahamson and Maggie Abrahamson; his grandchildren Ashleigh Duggan, Christopher Jr. and Olivia Sekenske, John and Nick Trivisonno; and his great-grandson, Christopher Sekenske III. He is also survived by Robin Abrahamson, mother of his children; his sister Cathy VanSickle and brother Louis (Michelle) Abrahamson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Steven in death are his parents, Donald and Helen Abrahamson and dear friends, Edmund Ahlgren, Peter Ruboyianes and Thomas Kibildis.
Steven will be remembered for his infectious energy, positive attitude, innate business sense, strength and perseverance.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Peter and Peggy Tilman, John Batteen, Kevin Dewitt and Robert Manglitz.
A celebration of life will be held at the Ludington Yacht Club, 306 W Second St, Ludington, MI 49431, on June 5, 2022 from 2-4 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to support Fish on for Freedom Inc.