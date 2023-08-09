Steven Robert Darknell, 74, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Steve was born on April 17, 1949, in Reed City, the son of the late Samuel J. and Julia (Komar) Darknell. He resided in Baldwin and graduated from Baldwin public schools.
Steve served in the U.S. Army from June 1, 1968, to June 1, 1970. He did basic training in Fort Riley, Kansas, and one tour in Germany. Upon his discharge Steve would move back to Ludington where he met the love of his life, Mary Haynes. They took care of each other for 35 years until Mary’s passing in 2017.
Steve loved spending time with family, taking care of his dogs, and his weekly trips to the casino with his best friend, Bob Cornett. Steve also enjoyed trapping and working in the woods, cutting trees. Although Steve had no biological children, he was a father figure to Curtis and several of his friends. Taking them camping, hunting, and fishing.
Steve is survived by his sister Darlene (Duwayne) Fuller of Manistee; stepsons Curtis (Katy) Haynes and their children, of Pentwater, and Claude (Kim) Haynes of Free Soil; sister-in-law Kay Darknell of Baldwin; several nieces and nephews; close family friend and caregiver Lynda Schippers and her daughter Anna Marr.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his partner of 35 years, Mary Haynes; brothers William Darknell, David Darknell and George Darknell; sister Marlene Houseworth; niece Teresa McGuire; and nephews Tracy Darknell and Timothy Darknell.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held in September at the home of Curtis and Katy Haynes, in Pentwater.
