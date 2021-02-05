Steven Thomas Curtin, age 57, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. He was born Feb. 8, 1963, in Kirkland, Washington, to Thomas and Donna (Bernard) Curtin. On Aug. 26, 1989, Steve married Amy Webster at the family’s home in Snohomish, Washington.
Steve loved spending time with his daughter. He loved his three dogs Casper, Sandy and Annie, and enjoyed playing pool with his friends and family. Steve left an imprint on everyone he met. He is no longer sick and in pain and is finally back in his wife’s loving arms.
Steve is survived by his daughter Jessica (Nicholas Franklin) Curtin; his father Thomas Curtin; his sisters Sheila Hicks and Susie Abeyta; his brothers Anthony Curtin and Joe Curtin; his brother-in-law Walter Webster; his sister-in-law Patricia Brown; and, many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife Amy Curtin; his mother Donna Bernard; stepmother Linda Curtin; and, best friend James Delany.
According to Steve’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Oak Grove Funeral Home to assist with expenses. Please visit www.oakgroveludington.com to make an online donation or through Paypal at jcurtin90@hotmail.com.
