Sue Ann McCumber, aged 73, of Custer, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Ludington Woods Living Center. Sue was born on Oct. 26, 1947, in Big Rapids, the daughter of John and Genevieve (Wilson) Bowman, and graduated from Carmi-White County, Illinois, High School with the class of 1964. On July 30, 1966, she married Richard “Dick” McCumber at Sugar Ridge Church of the Brethren in Custer and they have celebrated 54 blessed years together.
Sue worked more than 25 years for the Mason County Eastern Food Service Department, retiring in 2002. She and Dick were longtime members of Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church where she served several years on the church board and also offered her time and support too many of the ministries of the church, especially if it involved children. She and Dick loved to travel with trips to Australia and Hawaii, many visits to northern Michigan, fishing in Canada and numerous excursions with the senior tours through the senior center. Sue found much enjoyment caring for the flowers in her garden and watching the many birds that would frequent their yard in Custer. She loved getting together with friends and family, often playing Setback or sharing one of her many stories with her grandchildren.
Sue will be greatly missed by her husband Dick; her children David (Wendy) McCumber of Hillsdale and Kimberly (Aaron) Clarke of Twin Lake; her granddaughters Gabriel and Riley McCumber and Ashley and Madison Clarke; her brothers Phil Bowman of Midland and Rich Bowman (Karen Anderson) of Ludington; her brothers and sisters-in-law Duane McCumber of Fountain, Stanly (Sharon) McCumber and Patricia (Robert) Sutton all of Custer, and Jean Feister (Perry Tyndall) of Carr Settlement; and, many nieces, nephews, and great friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents John and Genevieve Bowman, her sister Donna Neuffer and her brother Joe Bowman.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church with her pastor Rev. Jay Piper and her friend Rev. Norm Letsinger officiating. Burial will take place at McCumber Cemetery later in the spring. Friends may visit with her family on Saturday, March 6 from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Sue with a memorial donation are asked to please consider either Elara Caring Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please visit Sue’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Sue for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.