Susan A. Hodde passed away on Oct. 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Ludington. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery.
