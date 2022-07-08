To celebrate the life of Susan Hoenigman Castor, there will be a funeral mass on July 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2349 W Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420. All are welcome. Those who wish to celebrate her memory may consider contributing to Hospice of Michigan, www.hom.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.

Trending Food Videos