To celebrate the life of Susan Hoenigman Castor, there will be a funeral mass on July 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2349 W Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420. All are welcome. Those who wish to celebrate her memory may consider contributing to Hospice of Michigan, www.hom.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
