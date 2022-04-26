Susan K. Daugherty (Hansen), age 65, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home. Susan was one of six children born to Thomas and Marjorie Hansen.
Susie and her siblings Linda, Donna, Judy, Tom and Ron; brothers-in-law Don and Steve; sisters-in-law Christy and Catherine; as well as her nieces and nephew; shared may great times together.
She loved Lake Michigan beaches, the great outdoors, fishing with her brothers and floating the river with family and friends. She lived a happy, simple life with her long-time partner Mark Arnold.
Susie enjoyed her many feathered friends including birds and her “Boys” (the turkeys), calling for them as they gobble their way to receive her handful of feed. She loved her kitties Katie, Tommy and Tabby. No stray cat ever went hungry at Susie’s house.
We will miss her smile and the twinkle in her eyes as we share the memories of being her family and friends.
There are no public services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.