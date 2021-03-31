Susan K. Larson, age 61, of Scottville, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Susan was born on Feb. 11, 1960, in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Barsha (Caswell) Thrailkill.
As a child, she moved around, attending schools in Waukegan, Illinois and Muskegon. In 1978, she graduated from Pentwater High School. As an adult, she had a lot of fun working at Wolohan Lumber and also spent time working at Bonser’s, Shop-N-Save, Kent Optical and Dr. Gustafson’s office in Ludington.
Susan enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, playing cribbage, and puzzles. She had a love for dogs, especially her labs, Chloe, Bella and Ellie.
Susan is survived by her husband Richard Larson; son Jason (Lori) Chellis; siblings Cheri (Jim) Brown, Robert Thrailkill and Kimberly Chambers; sister-in-law Laura Larson; and, many nieces and nephews.
Susan’s parents preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at noon.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Susan at www.oakgroveludington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.